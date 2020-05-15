Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 5,221 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $61.07. The company had a trading volume of 343,922 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.78.

