Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 9,097 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

FAST stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.86. 2,669,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,403,638. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $352,267.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,588,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,099. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

