Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 963 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Steris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,944,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Steris by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

STE traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.86. 38,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,915. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.15. Steris PLC has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

