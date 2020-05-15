Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,097 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up about 2.0% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in Biogen were worth $25,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biogen from $302.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Biogen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.46.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

BIIB traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

