Bitcore (BTX) Price Down 15.1% Over Last Week

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and $1,236.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Exrates, CryptoBridge and QBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,369.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.61 or 0.02087685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.47 or 0.02513175 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00455347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00673151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00069107 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00024404 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00445541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Bitcore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,248,753 coins and its circulating supply is 17,747,794 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, QBTC, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Exrates and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

