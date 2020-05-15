BLOCKv Market Cap Reaches $2.19 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bittrex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). BLOCKv has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $1.04 million worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.66 or 0.02013537 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00084775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00168487 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00039175 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv was first traded on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Bancor Network, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Upbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

