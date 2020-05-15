Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $7,457,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 39,944 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,418 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $18,108,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nord/LB lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,698,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,110,102. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.65. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.