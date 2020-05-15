BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 346 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,879 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 93,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Walmart by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,605 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Walmart by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cleveland Research raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $124.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,313,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,279,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $99.13 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.70. The firm has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

