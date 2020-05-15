BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Shares in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,768,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,444,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,738,000 after buying an additional 68,159 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after buying an additional 365,345 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,257,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 919.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 52,302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 165,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,240. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.27. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $50.68.

