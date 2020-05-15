BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,874 Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,874 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 78.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $9,621,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,809,291.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,387 shares of company stock worth $10,862,435 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.77.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.38. 952,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,509. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $83.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

