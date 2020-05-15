BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 3,561 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

AMG stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,339. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $94.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average is $75.90.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.26 per share, for a total transaction of $592,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,146.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.67 per share, with a total value of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,409.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 50,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,834 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.