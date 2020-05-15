BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,458 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,892 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,381,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,740,000 after buying an additional 1,022,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.85. 3,479,849 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.75.

