BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,951 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 11,686 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,188,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,065,485,000 after buying an additional 3,806,981 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 810.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $234,164,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,172,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $579,591,000 after purchasing an additional 841,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.95. The company had a trading volume of 149,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

