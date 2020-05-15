BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,832,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,569 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,903.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 573,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after purchasing an additional 544,602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 932,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,030,000 after purchasing an additional 448,520 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,738,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 240.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 268,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. 1,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,773. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.56. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

