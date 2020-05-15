BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,597 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

CVX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,065,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,882,516. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.