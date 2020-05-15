BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,563,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.78. 8,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.72 and a 200-day moving average of $138.65. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

