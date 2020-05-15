BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,974,000. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,484,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,335,000 after purchasing an additional 238,601 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,581.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 222,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after buying an additional 218,719 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,441,977. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.37. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.52 and a 52-week high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

