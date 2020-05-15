BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases New Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDIS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter.

FDIS traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $45.68. 984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,000. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66.

