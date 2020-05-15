BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 59,059 Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

FENY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 50,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,184. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.