BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 14,717 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,717 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

