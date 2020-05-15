BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 2,257 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.57. 924,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,404,150. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $56.27 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.96.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

