BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 2,590 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23,234.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,622 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 103,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 748,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 377,237 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45,259 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $21.84. 429,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,833. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

