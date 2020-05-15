BosValen Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,900 Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BosValen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,900 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000. Adobe makes up approximately 0.2% of BosValen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after purchasing an additional 157,055 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,651,587,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,382,527,000 after purchasing an additional 98,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,261,878,000 after purchasing an additional 202,542 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $355.28. The company had a trading volume of 381,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.53 and its 200 day moving average is $327.71.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.