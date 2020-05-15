Brantley J. Standridge Sells 4,800 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Stock

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TFC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.41. 4,141,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,644,611. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.