Brian S. Posner Acquires 1,000 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Director Brian S. Posner bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $22,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 103,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,230.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ACGL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.92. 1,377,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,369. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 37,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7,749.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 275,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 64,941 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,337,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,157,000 after purchasing an additional 83,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.