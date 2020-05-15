Brokerages Anticipate Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.87). Evolus reported earnings per share of ($1.37) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 million.

EOLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Evolus from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Evolus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Evolus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 21.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 413,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,498. The company has a market capitalization of $122.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.97. Evolus has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $20.27.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

