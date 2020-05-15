Brokerages Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Grocery Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on GO. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 16,743,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $548,014,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 65,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $2,394,656.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,520.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,573,650 shares of company stock valued at $576,718,596 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $68,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after purchasing an additional 111,707 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 65.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 21.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $29,854,000.

GO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,904. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $47.57.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.