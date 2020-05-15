Brokerages Expect GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for GrubHub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). GrubHub reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 148.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GrubHub.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.76 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

GRUB has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on GrubHub from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on GrubHub from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on GrubHub from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on GrubHub from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $977,196 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in GrubHub by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.97. 9,278,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,854. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. GrubHub has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $80.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.04.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

