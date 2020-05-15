Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.74%.

BAM traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.53. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAM shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

