Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.74%.

BAM traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.53. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAM shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Earnings History for Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit