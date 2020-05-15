Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,247. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.11 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

