Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter.
CMCL stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.05. 13,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,999. Caledonia Mining has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $13.90.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.
About Caledonia Mining
Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.
