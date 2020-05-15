Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter.

CMCL stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.05. 13,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,999. Caledonia Mining has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Caledonia Mining in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

