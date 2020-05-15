Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 3,111 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.27. 55,580,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,398,191. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

