Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,039,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,589. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.