Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.90.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,810,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.10. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

