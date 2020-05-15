Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.10.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $9.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,416. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,455 shares of company stock worth $4,401,151 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

