Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,208,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,349 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,242,000 after acquiring an additional 401,834 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,179,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,550,000 after acquiring an additional 134,653 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,333,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,750,000 after acquiring an additional 112,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,237,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,569,000 after buying an additional 197,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.76. 943,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average is $120.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

