Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $511,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,799. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $106.07 and a 12-month high of $171.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

