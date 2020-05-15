Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $531,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,453 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. State Street Corp raised its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,829,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,334 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,016,868,000 after acquiring an additional 506,393 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,140,195,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,569,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,763,313. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $162.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

