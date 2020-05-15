Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $778,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,405,000 after buying an additional 728,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,006,000 after buying an additional 713,348 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,029,000 after buying an additional 1,187,427 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after buying an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,665,000 after buying an additional 5,220,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.16. 31,303,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,140,051. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

