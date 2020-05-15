Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.86. The company had a trading volume of 173,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,702. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $211.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.86 and a 200 day moving average of $184.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.