Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.29. 1,369,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,376. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.73.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

