Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 15,664 Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Athersys were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Athersys by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Athersys by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,134,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,403,000 after buying an additional 123,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Athersys by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 169,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATHX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.03. 2,596,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,009. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $587.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of -1.76. Athersys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATHX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Athersys in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Athersys from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In other news, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 44,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $107,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 561,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 137,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $525,376.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 561,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,823 shares of company stock valued at $639,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

