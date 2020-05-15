Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 20,135 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,135 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,679,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $47.70. 219,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,244. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $51.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

