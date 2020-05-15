Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 302 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 520.2% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $97.25. 2,646,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,138. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

