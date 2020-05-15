Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 244.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,815 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $2,105,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,493. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30.

