Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,561 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 82,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 445,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,199,000 after acquiring an additional 31,537 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 285,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 205,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.31. 2,215,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,021. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.29. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

