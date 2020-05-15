Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,067 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,257,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15,925.0% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 711,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,149,000 after acquiring an additional 707,071 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,598,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,256,000 after acquiring an additional 567,921 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,661,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,466,000 after purchasing an additional 534,431 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS EFAV traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.13. 1,051,059 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.54. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.