Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,661 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 181,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,017,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,606. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.