Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 502 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 369.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.12.

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,658,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,807. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

