Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.30. 940,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,416. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

